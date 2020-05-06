Courtney Brousseau Twitter project manager shot dead in San Francisco drive by shooting. No arrests made. Gunning comes shortly before final tweet.

A Twitter employee been killed after getting caught in crossfire during a drive-by shooting in San Francisco.

Courtney Brousseau, 22, who worked as an associate project manager for Twitter, was walking home from Dolores Park in the city’s Mission District on Friday evening when two men in their 20s got out of their car and opened gunfire before driving off, KTVU reported.

About 50 to 60 shots were fired at the intersection of Rosa Parks Lane and Guerrero Street, local authorities told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Brousseau was critically wounded and another victim, 18, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the media outlet reported.

Colleagues and friends told of Brousseau being on life support Sunday. He died around 7 p.m. Monday, San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told the Chronicle.

I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay pic.twitter.com/bTyWotvXDF — Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso) May 2, 2020

Ironic death:

A little while before the shooting, Brousseau had gone to grab some fast food and eat it in the park.

‘I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt okay,’ he wrote in his last tweet.

It was shortly there after in the immediate vicinity that the unsuspecting Twitter employee came to be caught up in a hail of gunfire presumably from rival gangs.

I remember thinking when I met Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso), while he was an undergrad at Berkeley and starting Code for Berkeley, that whatever the future has in store, we’re going to be OK because people like Courtney will lead us. Like so many, I’m heartbroken today. — Jennifer Pahlka (@pahlkadot) May 4, 2020

Rest In Peace to Courtney Brousseau, Prowler Chief from 2014-2015. He was killed in a drive by shooting last night. pic.twitter.com/iSOrR5OXMb — NPHS Panther Prowler (@NPProwler) May 3, 2020

Berkeley graduate remembered:

Brousseau, a recent UC Berkeley graduate who was also a passionate transit advocate, was previously an intern for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a civic digital fellow for Code.gov, a consultant for California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and a Microsoft program manager intern, according to the report.

Friend and Twitter colleague Savannah Badalich told the Chronicle, Brousseau worked on notification projects and focused on making technology more accessible and inclusive.

‘He just had such fierce empathy for so many communities,’ Badalich said. ‘He wanted to make a difference, and he did.’

In March, Brousseau had offered to assist anyone who needed help during the coronavirus outbreak.

‘I spent a lot of $ on LEGO last night for my own mental health,’ Brousseau tweeted. ‘Now I want to help other folks who might be struggling due to COVID-19. If you know someone who needs help, an organization that is helping, or a donation you want me to match, reply w/ info. I’ll donate up to $400.’

In an email to the Chronicle, a Twitter spokesperson said the social network is ‘heartbroken to confirm the passing of a Twitter employee involved in a shooting last week.’

‘Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this difficult time.’

Friends and colleagues are planning multiple virtual vigils and happy hours in Brousseau’s honor — one of which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will attend, according to Badalich.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

‘This active and ongoing homicide investigation is looking into all aspects,’ Rueca said, adding that authorities ‘are not confirming or ruling anything out.’