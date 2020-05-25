Red Bird murder suicide: Alexica Stevenson-Gates, Dallas Texas area mom kills 9 year old daughter Miloni Metoyer then self during SWAT standoff.

A Texas mother of two has died after shooting her nine-year-old daughter then self in a in a murder-suicide during a nine-hour standoff with police.

On Monday, police responded to a domestic violence call at the 500 block of Highcrest Drive in Red Bird, Dallas around 12.30am where they found a man who said he’d been in an argument with his wife.

The man said he escaped the home when his wife, Alexica Stevenson-Gates, 34, started shooting and ‘chased him out of the house’, barricading herself inside with her nine-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, Dallas police say.

SWAT officers were able to negotiate for her to release the boy from the home.

Officers attempted to persuade Stevenson-Gates from exiting the home but to no avail.

‘You know how this ends’ the mother is alleged to have said during the fatal stand-off WFAA reports.

‘R.I.P. to my beautiful daughter Miloni Metoyer’

SWAT forced entry at 6.30am, prompting the mother to barricade in a closet with the girl. She opened fire and hit two SWAT officers – who then retreated. SWAT did not shoot back, authorities said.

Officers entered again around 9am and found the woman and girl – Miloni Metoyer – dead in the closet in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Told Miloni’s father Noland Metoyer following the tragedy, ‘I just can’t believe it. I don’t even want to think about the last thing Miloni was thinking.’

Posted the father who was not identified as the fleeing husband on Facebook: ‘R.I.P. to my beautiful daughter Miloni Metoyer…12/06/10 to 5/18/20…. Thank you for the best years of my life.’

Child Protective Services said there had been no history of child abuse allegations involving the two children in the home.

Child Protective Investigations is working to review the girl’s death, with the boy being placed in the custody of a family member the dailymail reports. The identity of the fleeing husband, presumably the boy’s father has not been publicly identified.

Neighbors said they’d seen the boy riding his bicycle around the block daily.

Stevenson-Gates longstanding issues with family violence.

He was sweet, always smiling and saying hello when he rode by, neighbor Lillian Varela said.

‘I’m feeling for that little boy,’ she said.

In 2005, the mother faced an assault charge and was required to attend anger management classes, according to court documents.

Then in 2014 she was charged with assault causing injury to a family member after a fight with her boyfriend of two years ended with bloody scratches on his face and neck, according to an affidavit.

Metoyer, who lives in Louisiana, says he and Stevenson-Gates separated shortly after Miloni was born in 2010 but he was in contact with her for his daughter’s sake.

‘We are trying to stay alive, but then we kill each other.’

He last saw Miloni about four months ago, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and talked to her every two to three days via video chat.

‘Miloni was always happy to see me, and she always smiled. Some days I’d talk to her for a little while and she’d be playing with her toys, and I’d just let her play with her toys,’ he said.

Metoyer credited Stevenson-Gates as a mother who raised her kids to be educated and well-mannered.

‘That was one thing she did. She educated them,’ he said.

‘We are fighting a pandemic. We are trying to stay alive, but then we kill each other. It’s absurd…And I want the community to be more outraged about that,’ Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said.