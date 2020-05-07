7 year old Edmonton girl stabbed to death by mom’s friend after...

7 year old Edmonton, Canada girl, Bella Rose Desrosiers stabbed to death by mom’s tattoo artist friend, David Michael Moss at bedtime.

A 7 year old Canadian girl has been stabbed to death in her own bed by her mother’s friend after the mom told of her daughter drawing a picture of the man to cheer him up.

Bella Rose Desrosiers, 7, of Edmonton, was stabbed to death on Monday night, allegedly at the hands of David Michael Moss, 34.

Upon his arrest, the ‘distraught friend’ was charged with second-degree murder.

Melissa Desrosiers claims Moss, a tattoo artist — was having a personal mental health crisis when he visited her home and had a picture of him drawn by her daughter.

The mother says she had just tucked Bella Rose into bed when Moss allegedly came into the bedroom and started stabbing the 7 year old girl.

Friend burst into sister’s room with a pair of scissors

The ‘incident’ unfolded as Bella’s younger sister and mother looked on in horror.

According to CBC, Bella’s mother had planned to take Moss to a hospital right after tucking Bella Rose and her sister Lily, 4, into bed Monday night.

Melissa says she had just said goodnight to the girls when her friend burst into their bedroom with a pair of scissors.

That’s when Moss allegedly began stabbing Bella Rose. The mother said there was nothing she could do to save her child and that she ran out of the room with Lily to safety.

The last time the mother saw Moss, he was sitting on her couch, she recalls.

Police say they were called to the house near 25 Avenue and 43 Street at around 8:45 p.m. Monday after a report of a stabbing.

During questioning, Melissa described shortly before the fatal stabbing, Bella drawing a picture of her ‘distraught’ friend who the mother said led to Moss smiling when he saw it.

Bella Rose father suicide just 9 months earlier

Bella Rose’s passing also comes after her father took his own life last summer, the mom says, the CBC reports.

Melissa says her husband Ben took his life on July 16, 2019. The couple had been married for nine years.

The mother spoke publicly about losing Bella Rose, who, ‘like her father had a huge kind heart that truly enjoyed life, reaching out to do anything she could to make others feel better.’

‘Her soul was beautiful, true and unique,’ Melissa said about Bella Rose, Global News reports.

The mother adds that child was known for setting up a lemonade stand outside her home to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

‘She will always be remembered as the lemonade stand girl,’ Mellissa says.

Of note Canada authorities declined to speculate on what led to the friend stabbing the 7 year old child to death.

Moss has no prior criminal convictions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.