Avoidable? 10 year old Lake Wales girl drowns after swept away by...

Iris Wright Lake Wales drowns off Siesta Key Beach in Florida after getting caught in rip current. No foul play or negligence cited.

A 10-year-old Florida girl has drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Siesta Key Beach.

Irys Wright‘s drowning death is believed to have occurred around 6.30pm, Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported seeing several people in distress in the water including an adult woman and two children who got caught in the current about 100 yards from the shoreline.

With the help of bystanders and EMS workers, all three were brought back to the shore.

The little girl was brought back to land unresponsive and taken to an area hospital by Sarasota County Fire rescue and did not survive, ABC reports.

An avoidable drowning death?

The other child and adult were treated at the beach and allowed to go home.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Deputies say there is no evidence of foul play or neglect. Unclear is whether there were life savers patrolling the area or ought to have been. Or if the area was a no swimming area along with the whereabouts of the young girl’s parents.

Irys hailed from Lake Wales, Florida according to a Fox13News report.

Posted Iry’s father, Frederick Brinson on Facebook: ‘Baby.. Daddy will forever LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART…’

‘These two is all I had in this world. The pain hurts so much! I been thru so much in my life. Change my life for the positive and Still Get the a** end,’ he added, sharing pictures of his two daughters posing together.

A Gofundme page to raise funds for Irys’ funeral expenses as of Tuesday morning had $8,290 raised of a $10,000 goal.

‘We have lost a very precious angel, Irys Wright who was one of my 4th grade students this year. I am asking for prayers and funding for the family. I want to be able to help the family give Irys the burial her beautiful heart deserves,’ the page says.