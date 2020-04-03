Tiffany Osborne found dead: Missing Hueytown, Alabama mother of three found dead under a mattress in Bessemer two months after her disappearance. No suspects.

Alabama authorities have confirmed a decomposing body found wrapped and concealed under an old mattress in Bessemer, on Wednesday are those of a woman missing out of Midfield since February.

Tiffany Smitherman Osborne, 30 year old, of Hueytown, mother of a newborn child and two other young children vanished on Feb. 17. Her death is being investigated as a homicide investigators said during a Thursday press conference, AL.com reports.

Tiffany Osborne was last seen in the Fairfield Highlands area of Midfield. The woman’s boyfriend told investigators she left that Monday evening around 11 p.m. to walk about a block away to Carson’s Convenience Store for cigarettes. Dateline previously reported the store was closed by that time and the people who worked there said they never saw Osborne that night.

The boyfriend reported Osborne missing two days later, Dateline reported at the time.

Tiffany and her boyfriend had been together for two years and had a 3-month-old baby boy according to the missing woman’s mother, Cathy Smitherman. The baby was at their home with his father when Tiffany disappeared, she said. Her boyfriend told investigators both he and the baby had fallen asleep and when they woke up, Tiffany still hadn’t returned.

In addition to the baby, Tiffany is also the mother of 12 and 7-year-old girls, who were with Tiffany’s mother, Cathy, when Tiffany went missing.

Not immediately clear is why it took the boyfriend two days to report the mother of three missing. Of note, CBS42 reported Osborne’s phone and other personal belongings left at her boyfriend’s home.

Missing mom is a recovering addict:

The grim discovery follows police and family members searching for Osborne who’d given birth to a newborn child just 3 months earlier. Law enforcement carried out a search warrant at her home in March.

Detectives said friends and family were in contact with Osborne during the weekend prior to her disappearance. Detective Jeffries said those who know her best, said it was unusual for her to not be in contact with them.

The mother’s remains were discovered about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Turin Drive in an industrial area of off Lakeshore Parkway as a worker was cutting grass. The scene was at the end of an unfinished road that is a frequent site of trash dumping WVTM reports.

Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons said the body was wrapped up and had been hidden under an old mattress. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:25 a.m.

Investigators were fairly certain Wednesday the remains of those were Osborne, and an autopsy Thursday morning confirmed their suspicions.

A previous report revealed Osborne was a recovering addict, who according to her mother was, ‘doing well while seeking treatment’. Prior to her disappearance, Osborne was living at Smitherman’s home with her children.

Not immediately clear is whether police have any suspects and how the missing woman came to end up found at Bessemer.

Jeffries said anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 205-923-7575. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the department’s tipline at 205-754-3559 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.