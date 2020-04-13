Are groceries to blame? North Carolina woman contracts coronavirus despite self isolating...

Rachel Brummert Charlotte, North Carolina woman with underlying health condition contracts coronavirus despite self isolating for three weeks at home.

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman has contracted coronavirus despite self isolating for 3 weeks at home.

Rachel Brummert who is now in intensive care believes she may have been infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus from delivered groceries items.

‘This is the sickest I’ve ever been and it’s the most scared I’ve ever been,’ Brummert told WCNC. ‘I’m absolutely terrified.’

Brummert, who suffers from an autoimmune disorder, told the media outlet that she last left her Charlotte home for a trip to the pharmacy in mid-March.

‘I really thought I was doing everything right,’

Because of her underlying condition, Brummert, as a precautionary measure, had kept her distance from others, including her husband, who is living in a separate room.

On one occasion, a woman who has since tested positive for the illness dropped off groceries on Brummert’s doorstep, the report said.

While Brummert didn’t come into contact with the woman, she said she retrieved the bags of food from her porch without gloves.

Regardless of the source of the infection in her case, Brummert knows her diagnosis is just another reminder that COVID-19 is easy to get and often hard to trace.

‘I’ve never had anything like this before,’ Brummert reiterated. ‘I’ve had the flu. This is not the flu. It’s a whole other monster.’

Unclear is whether the woman who delivered the groceries has come down with coronavirus.

Others on social media have since questioned Brummert’s story. See below and see what you think?

