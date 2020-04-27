: About author bio at bottom of article.

Myles William Taylor, Hocking, Perth, Western Australia man charged with murdering his mother and attempted murder of his father during coronavirus lockdown domestic dispute.



A Perth, Australia man has been charged with murdering his mother and attempting to kill his father during a domestic dispute amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Myles William Taylor, 34, allegedly stabbed his mother to death before also attacking his father inside their family home in Perth, Western Australia, on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Lotherton Way at Hocking, in the city’s north, about 4pm after neighbors heard screams coming from the Taylor family home.

A 64-year-old woman is believed to have been found dead at the scene, while her 65-year-old husband was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition in ICU.

Homicide detectives charged Taylor with one count of murder and another count of attempting to unlawfully kill.

‘This is normally a really quiet street..’

Come Monday, Taylor appeared at Northbridge Magistrate’s Court where he sat quietly in the dock, The West Australian reports.

The suspect remained emotionless throughout the brief hearing, only talking when asked to confirm his name.

Taylor was remanded in custody and will reappear in court on Wednesday.

One neighbor said the incident came as a massive shock to residents on the normally quiet street.

‘We were standing outside and we saw a cop car come and stop at the house, then all of a sudden we saw many more cop cars and we thought something must be happening,’ Irene said.

‘This is normally a really quiet street, it is quiet sad actually to see what is happening.’

A regard of Myles Taylor Facebook page showed the man in a series of repose heavily tattooed.

Not immediately clear is what led to the son targeting his parents. The attack follows data tabulating a worldwide surge in domestic disputes and violence at home during the coronavirus lockdown.