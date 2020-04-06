Maria Malveira and her female lover, Mariana Fonseca arrested in the murder and dismemberment of Portuguese man, Diogo Goncalves in bid to steal his inheritance.

A Portuguese woman and her female lover have been arrested on suspicion of killing and dismembering a local hotel worker along with chopping off his fingers to access his bank account via mobile and steal his inheritance.

Maria Malveira, 19, and her nurse lover, Mariana Fonseca, 23, were held by authorities after parts of Diogo Goncalves‘ dismembered body, including the man’s severed head was discovered in different parts of the Algarve.

Portuguese police arrested the two on suspicion of murdering the 21-year-old man and desecrating his body. The two women’s arrest followed, Gocalves having been reported missing since March 18 according to local media.

During the search for the missing man, who worked at Porches’ 5-star Vila Vita resort, a friend posted on Facebook that Gocalves’ Mercedes car, ‘had at last been located, but that there was still no sign of him’.

The car was soon discovered in a carpark near the Cape St Vincent lighthouse in Sagres. Portugal’s Correio da Manhã reported two computers found inside the vehicle.

Policia Judiciaria were called to the scene, with land and sea searches leading to the grim discovery of the young man’s torso partially covered by a black plastic bin bag.

Meantime a French couple suffered shock after coming upon the young man’s severed head at the well known beauty spot of Pego do Inferno, near Tavira, over 140 kilometers away.

Still missing, were the victim’s arms and legs.

Financially motivated:

Malveira is alleged to have offered Diogo a lap dance before tying him to a chair and strangling him, dismembering and dumping his body with the help of Fonseca.

Goncalves’ head was found in Tavira and his torso an hour and a half’s drive west in Sagres at the western end of the Algarve.

His arms and feet, also thought to have been dumped in Tavira after being cut off with a sword and a meat cleaver, are yet to be found.

Faro police Antonio Madureira told local press the murder was thought to be financially motivated and involved the alleged use of the victim’s unique prints on his chopped-off fingers to access his bank details on his phone and transfer money from his bank account.

The victim is said to have received more than 70,000 Euro ( $75K USD) after his mother was run over in July 2016 in Guia near Albufeira.

Malveira, who reportedly had a secret affair with Diogo before moving in with Fonseca, is accused of dismembering him with her lover between March 20 and March 25 at their home near the Algarve town of Lagos.

His body parts were found two days later after being reported missing March 18.

The suspected killers have been remanded in prison after appearing before a judge in a closed-court hearing the dailymail reports.