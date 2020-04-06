: About author bio at bottom of article.

Carrollton Texas teen wanted for threatening on Snapchat to spread coronavirus inside a Dallas Walmart store after allegedly testing positive.

In search of social media infamy or just very determined to cause distress?

Texas police are searching for an 18-year-old girl wanted for what they described as terroristic threats after she posted a video (see below) on Snapchat in which she threatened to spread the coronavirus while inside a suburban Dallas Walmart.

The Carrollton Police Department in a Facebook statement identified the girl as Lorraine Maradiaga.

Read the statement in part: ‘We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.’

We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07. We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020

Lorraine Maradiaga snapchat video: ‘… all you m***********s are going down,’

Maradiaga of Carrollton posted a video on Snapchat claiming to have been infected with COVID-19.

The video obtained by KXAS-TV and saved by other social media users (see above) includes a caption which reads: ‘NOT IN THE MOOD.’

‘I’m here at Walmart about to infest every m**********r, because if I’m going down, all you m***********s are going down,’ she says in the Snapchat video.

The video later shows Maradiaga in her car as she coughs into the camera.

‘If you want to get the coronavirus and f****** die, call me,’ she is heard saying in the video.

‘I’ll meet you up and (cough, cough) and I will shorten your life.’

Maradiaga posted an earlier video online in which she claims to have been tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results.

Another brief video shows a health care worker who had just done a test using a cotton swab instructing Maradiaga to remain in quarantine.

Police said that they went to her home, but Maradiaga wasn’t there, NBC 5 reported. They said her family is cooperating.

Authorities say tips have started to turn in- yet to date no arrests have been made.