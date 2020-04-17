: About author bio at bottom of article.

4 year old twin boy, Jesse DelDuca dies from 16th floor Florida condo fall at his family’s Hollywood condo vacation residence. Boy had always wanted to fly.

A four year old child plunged to his death after falling from the 16th floor window of his family’s vacation condominium in Florida last weekend

Authorities identified the boy, an identical twin, as Jesse DelDuca. The boy’s brother was not hurt.

Hollywood police and paramedics were called to Quadomain Tower Condominium on 2201 South Ocean Drive at 12.30pm on Saturday, where the 4 year old twin was pronounced dead.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report on Thursday, ruling the toddler’s death accidental.

The boy’s parents hailed from New York.

According to the document obtained by Sun-Sentinel, Jesse was at his family’s condo on the 16th floor with his parents, twin brother and aunt.

The boys’ father, Phil DelDuca, 51, from Staten Island, opened a screened window in Jesse’s bedroom to let a cross-breeze in at around 11.20am.

The father exited the room, and when he returned some time later, he noticed that the screen on the window was ‘partially bent out,’ so he removed it, placed it on the bed and closed the window.

Later, Jesse’s aunt saw the screen laying on the bed and opened the window, only to discover her nephew laying on the ground 16 floors below.

DelDuca, his wife and the sister-in-law all rushed downstairs and asked the lobby attendant to call 911.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Jesse’s mother, Eliza Gronowska told police her son had always wanted to fly.

Photos posted on the parents’ social media pages indicated the family had been staying in Florida for the last few months.

On the morning of Jesse’s death, his mother shared photos on Facebook showing their twins happily coloring eggs for Easter.

Two days later, the boy’s mom posted on Facebook.

‘Goodbye ours Jesse boy!!!!’ she wrote. ‘Oh my God it hurts so much !!! please pray for us.’

The Hollywood Police Department said the investigation into Jesse DelDuca’s accidental fall is still ongoing.