Ethan M. Broad Moorhead Minnesota man admits killing, dismembering and dumping, body of missing teen girl, Dystynee Avery. Body unaccounted.

A Minnesota man has admitted to dismembering and disposing of body parts belonging to a missing Moorhead teen girl who temporarily stayed with him before being reported missing April 3 by her family.

Ethan M. Broad, 27 according to the Star Tribune admitted to Moorhead Police to dismembering Dystynee Avery’s body in his garage and throwing her body in the apartment dumpsters.

Broad originally stated that another individual was responsible for killing Avery, but has since claimed that he was responsible for both killing and dismembering Avery, while maintaining he acted in self-defense.

Broad during weekend confessions claimed hitting the woman over the head with a lead pipe before cutting her throat. From there the man cut up Avery’s body with a chain saw, putting the remains into garbage bags and dumping them near his apartment in south Moorhead, on the border with North Dakota, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

To date Avery’s body has yet to be accounted for, despite authorities believing the 19 year old teen girl was indeed murdered and is now dead.

Come Monday, Broad following his arrest on Friday — was charged in Clay County District Court with second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the death of Dystynee Avery, who had moved from Colorado to Moorhead.

‘The investigation led to the belief that foul play was involved in the death of Dystynee Avery,’ read a statement Saturday night from Police Capt. Deric Swenson.

A search of Broad’s garage turned up traces of human remains and a blue tote bin with ‘a large amount of blood inside,’ the criminal complaint cited. Video surveillance showed Broad dragging a blue bin from his apartment building to the garage area, the court filing disclosed.

How did a 19 year old teen girl end up getting murdered?

The developments follow the missing teen’s mother, Doreen Avery demanding to know what had happened to her daughter and what Broad had allegedly ‘had done to her.’

‘He will not tell anybody where she’s at which is the hardest part. And now that I know that she is gone, I want answers. I want to know where she’s at. I want to know what he did to her,’ Avery said in a statement to Valley News from her home town of Fargo.

The mother added that this was not the first time Dystynee had stayed at Broad’s house; the teen had stayed with the suspect multiple times in the past. Doreen said that she never saw any red flags and believed Broad was a great guy.

‘For him to do what he did, I guess I really don’t know him. Because obviously he’s capable of taking someone’s life,’ the mother told the media outlet.

It remained unclear how Doreen came to end up staying at Broad’s house. Broad claims Dystynee recently having moved her belongings from his home.

Doreen and Dystynee’s boyfriend, Jordan Yarobrough, told authorities that they had received calls from a worried Broad on April 3, explaining that he and the teenager had a fight the night before she disappeared. When he woke up in the morning, the teen was nowhere to be seen.

‘A bunch of B.S. because obviously he had already taken her life. She was already gone,’ Doreen said referring to Broad’s calls, suggesting it was a pretense. While Yarobrough said: ‘Ethan had told me four different stories. It didn’t add up.’

Of note, Doreen who had moved with Yarobrough to Moorhead had ceased dating recently.

The girl’s mother and boyfriend said that they generally heard from Dystynee at least once a day.

‘It did not matter what was going on. Dystynee called me every day, even if it was just to say, ‘Mom, I love you,’’ Doreen said of her daughter. ‘If you seem down, she’ll try and get it out of it, and keep you happy all the time, keep you motivated.’

The pair, however, said that Broad’s version of events continued to change as days went by without a word from Dystynee.

‘That’s when I knew that something happened because it’s not like her not to call me, not like her not to blow up my phone or blow up her dad’s phone,’ Doreen said. The mother said that she believes her daughter’s case is in God’s hands and prays that her body is discovered soon.

‘I hope and pray he tells them where she’s at, so she can be brought home and put to rest in the place she wanted to be,’ Doreen said.

If convicted, Broad faces up to 40 years in prison. He’s slated to make his next court appearance on May 14.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Averys to assist them with travel and funeral costs. Authorities have asked anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with an investigator from the Moorhead Police Department Investigator.