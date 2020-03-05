Mary Carbone Toms River NJ woman charged w/ murdering Manchester Township roommate, Frank Stochel with household items. Motive unknown.

A New Jersey woman has been charged with murder after beating to death her 55 year old janitor roommate to death with a tape dispenser and shower rod.

Mary Carbone, 56, of Toms River allegedly attacked Frank Stochel, a local high school janitor, last month at a Manchester Township residence that the victim owned with his wife.

His lifeless body was found on Feb. 24 and Carbone was arrested on murder charges Wednesday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

‘Specially, a tape dispenser and a shower rod were recovered from the scene,’ prosecutors said in a statement. ‘The injuries sustained by Mr. Stochel were consistent with the implementation of these items.’

Exactly what led to the slaying is unclear. Manchester Township Police responded to the 6th Avenue home after getting a report of an unresponsive male there, prosecutors said.

‘These detectives combed through a ton of forensic evidence to ultimately determine that Ms. Carbone did in fact cause Mr. Stochel’s death,’ Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

Victim faced charges of burglary, harassment and making terroristic threats:

Though Stochel lived at the home with Carbone, he owned it with his wife, Cindy, according to property records cited by the Asbury Park Press. At the time of his death, Stochel had been facing charges of burglary, harassment and making terroristic threats following an arrest last October, the media outlet reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the harassment and threats were made towards.

Stochel worked as a janitor at Manchester High School for 15 years before leaving in 2018, according to a school district spokeswoman.

In addition to murder, Carbone was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. She was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where she remains pending a detention hearing.