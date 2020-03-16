Kum & Go gas station shooting in Missouri leaves 5 dead including gunman, three citizens and responding Springfield police officer, Christopher Walsh.

A shooting at a Missouri gas station over the weekend led to the deaths of five people, after a gunman went inside and began shooting, cops said on Monday.

Killed were three individuals at the Kum & Go gas station, a police officer and the gunman himself. Springfield police Chief Paul Williams during a press conference also announced an officer along with another citizen being injured after officers responded to a shooting which occurred late Sunday night just on 11.43pm, on East Chestnut Highway, near Interstate 65.

Identified as the deceased officer was Christopher Walsh, a US Army veteran who had been with the department for three-and-a-half years, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The other injured officer was identified as Josiah Overton.

Overton suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the police chief.

#BREAKING Overnight: Five killed, including gunman in mass shooting at a gas station in Springfield, Missouri. https://t.co/vQdf9Tfteu — The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) March 16, 2020

Motive remains unknown:

Williams said police received reports of a gunman firing shots from a car at several locations in Springfield late Sunday.

‘In essence we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up,’ Williams said.

The vehicle crashed into the Kum & Go gas station and convenience store and the gunman ran inside and began shooting, Williams said.

The first two officers who arrived, Walsh and Overton, were shot.

Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, finding three citizens dead.

The gunman also was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

Williams declined to say if the three dead civilians were store employees or customers, pending notification of the next of kin.

He also declined to identify the shooter or their gender. He said he did not know the shooter’s motive.

One of the victims was revealed to be an employee of Kum & Go.

‘There are no words to express the shock and sorrow many of us are feeling,’ company spokesman, Ariel Rubin, said on Monday. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, and their friends and families.’

Police Chief Williams praised Walsh and Overton for their heroism in confronting the gunman.

‘Both of these officers showed significant bravery, were heroic in their actions and we ask that you respect their families’ privacy at this time,’ the police chief said.

Adding: ‘We’re still actively investigating multiple crime scenes and dealing with grieving over the loss of one of our own.’

One of the victims was an employee of Kum & Go, the company said. “There are no words to express the shock and sorrow many of us are feeling,” a spokesman, Ariel Rubin, said on Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, and their friends and families.”