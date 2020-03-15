Jon Poteet Portland Shine Distillery & Grill- hailed hero after providing free hand sanitizer following coronavirus outbreak w/ custom alcohol concoction.

Maybe there is a collective spirit of united goodness after all ….in the face of extreme adversity.

An Oregon distillery is coming to the rescue of customers who can’t find hand sanitizer anywhere because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Shine Distillery and Grill in Portland took up the cause after a customer asked if she could have a jug of the spirited joint’s homemade cleaner. Staffers make a cleaning concoction out of an undrinkable liquid left over from the distilling process for vodka and whisky.

Her request made distillery owner Jon Poteet think she just might be on to something.

‘I’m part of the community, I want my friends and neighbors to be happy and healthy,’

‘We did our research and checked with the controlling authorities and come to find, as long as we’re not making a medical claim or selling it, we’re allowed to give it away,’ Poteet told Fox 12 Oregon.

The concoction is 80 percent alcohol with some xanthan gum, a thickener, and a little bit of water — and best of all – it’s free.

Hand sanitizer in Oregon, like the rest of the U.S., is in short supply. Price gouging continues to be rampant in stores and online.

Poteet is expressed his delight in sharing his mixture with customers – without asking for anything in return (maybe just your loyalty).

‘Ultimately, I’m part of the community, I want my friends and neighbors to be happy and healthy,’ he said. ‘All my neighbors getting sick and going down doesn’t do me any good. I want to be in a healthy community, and it feels good to be able to give back.’