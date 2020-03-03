6 year old Lancaster County, South Carolina girl, Jerrnia Horne struck & killed by pickup truck while holding grandmother’s hand waiting for school bus.

A 6-year-old Lancaster County girl has died after being struck and killed by a truck while waiting for her school bus to arrive. At the time of her death, Jerrnia Horne was accompanied by her grandmother, who miraculously survived with her life, unscathed.

The incident occurred on Feb. 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m. in Heath Springs, South Carolina, as Beatrice Mayson accompanied her 6-year old granddaughter to the school bus stop – a routine the pair did most school day mornings, WSOC-TV reports.

It was then that authorities say a 39-year-old woman driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup traveling south on Kershaw Camden Highway, hit Jerrnia while she was holding her grandmother’s hand.

‘We were on the sidewalk. Then, I saw the black truck coming,’ Mayson told WSOC. ‘I tried calling her, ‘Jerrnia! Jerrnia!’ (but) I can’t hear no voice.’

Authorities said the child walked out into the street and was hit.

A tragedy that could have been avoided?

Jerrnia, who attended Heath Springs Elementary School, reportedly waited at that exact location every morning with a parent or grandparent. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances around the accident and have yet to say if the 39-year-old driver will now face charges.

Despite Jerrnia being immediately rushed to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, the little girl died later that evening.

‘Everything we do as school officials is first and foremost to take care of children and when we see a child get hurt in the community for whatever reason, I think it everybody hurts,’ School Safety Director Bryan Vaughn told WSOC. ‘This is one of the darkest days that you can have as a school employee.’

Following the incident, the school district went back and looked at video from other days and spoke with the bus driver, who said the family usually waited for the bus and once it arrives, then crossed the street to meet it.

Friday morning, they were at the bus stop about seven minutes before the bus arrived and decided to cross the street earlier than they usually do, authorities said.

Officials said they sent school staff to the hospital and additional counselors to the elementary school.

Authorities are declining releasing the female pick up driver’s identity.