Jailed Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus – social media applauds

Harvey Weinstein coronavirus. Stock image.

Harvey Weinstein coronavirus: Jailed sexual predator movie mogul tests positive for COVID-19 after two fellow inmates test positive at Wende Correctional Facility. 

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person….

Recently convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus in prison, according to a report on Sunday.

Weinstein, 68, is in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, the Press-Republican newspaper reported.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but said that two inmates at Wende had the coronavirus. It isn’t necessarily clear how the disgraced movie mogul came to be infected and his current medical state. 

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Sunday that ‘our team… has not heard anything like that yet.’

Social media applauds:

Weinstein’s foray into the prison system comes after the formerly powerful Hollywood movie and shaker was sentenced to 23 years jail earlier this month or rape and sexual assault.

Throughout his four-week trial in Manhattanprosecutors argued Weinstein abused his power in the entertainment industry and preyed on dozens of women for more than three decades with the promise to kickstart their careers in exchange for sex acts.

Immediately after the verdict, he was transported to New York’s Bellevue Hospital instead of the Rikers Island jail complex after experiencing high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Before his March 11 sentencing, the 68-year-old—who had a failed back surgery just before his trial—had a stent placed for a blockage.

Hours after he learned his fate, Weinstein was again brought to the hospital instead of prison with chest pain complaints. He eventually ended up at Rikers, where 21 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, before being transferred to the intake center at Wende on Wednesday.

The movie mogul was set to remain at Wende for up to eight weeks as officials determined which long-term prison meets his ‘security, medical, mental health and other needs,’ according to general prison guidelines.

And then there were these reactions on social media:

