Why? Laughing Texas man shoves 78 year old dad off cliff

Gerald McCants Austin, Texas man arrested after pushing 78 year old dad off steep cliff causing injury to elderly person. Son observed to be laughing.

A Texas man has been accused of shoving his 78-year-old father off a steep cliff in Northwest Austin, according to reports.

Gerald Thomas McCants, 49, upon his arrest on Sunday was charged with third-degree felony injury to an elderly person.

McCants’ father told police his son said he wanted to show him a rattlesnake he had found, Fox 7 reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The father got in the car with his son, who drove about a half a mile from the elderly man’s home according to an arrest affidavit.

The father told police his son lured him to an area near the edge of the cliff where the rattlesnake supposedly was.

As the father looked for the rattlesnake, McCants allegedly shoved him off the cliff, sending him tumbling into dense brush and undergrowth, KVUE reports.

The father estimated the drop was around 40 feet and said he could hear his son laughing as he fell the arrest affidavit noted.

He was taken to a hospital with deep cuts on his forehead and back as well as abrasions all over his body.

McCants was later arrested and booked in the Travis County Jail with bail set at $20,000, records showed.

Not immediately clear is what lured the son in hurling his father off the cliff.