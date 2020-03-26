Chloe Middleton Buckinghamshire, UK woman dies from coronavirus is Britain’s youngest healthy person to fatally succumb to COVID-19 as assumptions of susceptibility are re-appraised.

A 21-year-old woman has reportedly become the youngest person in the UK to have died from the novel coronavirus. The death comes despite the British woman having no underlying health conditions.

Chloe Middleton‘s family is hoping by coming out with their daughter’s death, they will send a ‘wake up call’ to those not taking the deadly virus seriously enough and disregarding social distancing measures as advised by authorities, Metro reports.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Buckinghamshire family urged the public to help stop the pandemic by doing ‘your bit’ and staying at home.

‘To all the people out there who think it’s just a virus please think again,’ Chloe’s mom, Diane Middleton posted. ‘Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter.’

‘The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.’

Meanwhile, Chloe’s aunt, Emily Mistry also took to Facebook and urged people to ‘protect yourselves and protect others.’

‘My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece Chloe has passed away from Covid-19. SHE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES,’ she posted. ‘My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief.’

‘The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes,’ Emily continued. ‘Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT… The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.’

‘Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on. Rest in peace Chloe. Until we meet again…’ she added.

Coronavirus victims continue become younger and not limited to seniors:

Till now, it had generally been understood that the older you are, the more at risk one is from the novel coronavirus. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that young people should not consider themselves ‘invincible.’

Just days ago it was announced that an 18-year-old UK man had also died from the virus.

Yesterday NHS England said the victims were 33-years-old to 103-years old and all had underlying health problems.

The teenager from Coventry was thought to have had ‘significant underlying health issues’, the dailymail reports.

Meanwhile, the WHO has said that ‘although the evidence we have suggests that those over 60 are at highest risk, young people, including children, have died.’

A Facebook over the weekend by a Lexington, South Carolina mother revealed her two month old daughter Ellie contracting COVID-19.

