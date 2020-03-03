Andrea Marie Francois Dallas woman arrested stealing SUV & abducting two young children who sat in the backseat. Suspect thought to be related.

Two abducted children have been described to be in good heath after authorities arrested a Dallas woman, Monday early afternoon after she allegedly stole a vehicle in which the two children, a four year old and a five year old – sat in the SUV’s backseat, a day earlier.

Farmers Branch police told of officers arresting Andrea Marie Francois, and charging the suspect with two counts of kidnapping and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, identified as Princess Scarlett and Preston Scarlett were rescued at a discount shopping parking lot, dfw.cbslocal reports — late Sunday evening, after a witness spotted the two children, a subject of an amber alert earlier that day, getting out of a vehicle in a Family Dollar Store parking lot.

The vehicle which managed to speed away was located abandoned a few miles away at 7930 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas, the next afternoon.

What led to the suspect seeking to abduct two young children?

WFAA8 reported the four year old girl and five year old boy initially being abducted in the stolen vehicle circa 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Signma Road, Sunday afternoon.

The children’s abduction occurred after the owner of a 2017 GMC Terrain, the vehicle the children were traveling in, stopped and got out of the vehicle at an apartment complex entrance to pick up mail. An individual, believed to be Francois, jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

Unclear is what relationship the suspect may have had with the children. Also unclear was the nature of Francois arrest, just on 1pm, Monday early afternoon. It remained unclear why the suspect may have sought to abduct the two young children.