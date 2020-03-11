Amy Sue Brown, Prosser, Washington State woman found guilty of fatally shooting friend after finding her in bed with her fiancee.

A jury has found a Tri-Cities woman guilty of shooting and killing her friend after finding her in bed with her fiancé over two years ago.

The Benton County Superior Court jury on Monday found Amy Sue Brown of Prosser guilty of second-degree murder after deliberating for less than three hours, KOMO-TV reports.

According to court documents, Amy Brown, a 38 year old mom of two — her fiancé Brandon Fayard, her friend and victim, Amanda Hill and Hill’s boyfriend Ben were celebrating Brown’s birthday in a camper next to her home when the shooting happened.

Brown is alleged to have flown into a jealous rage and shot Amanda Hill, 35, twice in the torso back in February 2018 upon finding out her friend had slept with her fiance at their Prosser, Washington state home.

At the time of the shooting, Hill is alleged to have screamed, ‘What the f**k! Are you crazy?’

Crime of passion?

Court documents show the two couples were drinking into the night when Fayard decided to retire to bed at around midnight, saying he had work the next day, according to the Tri-City Herald.

Hill followed Fayard inside the home, saying she was going to use the bathroom.

Around 20 minutes later, Brown entered the property and found her friend and her fiancé in bed together.

The two women then got into a fight outside ending near Brown’s car.

Brown claimed Hill attacking her, saying she’d managed to grab a gun from her car and shoot Hill in the chest, according to court records.

Fayard, who ran a soap-making business with Brown, called 911 but officers arrived to find Hill dead in her killer’s arms.

Contemplated one social media commentator following the guilty verdict, ‘She shot the wrong person. And clearly had a bad lawyer.’

While another posted, ‘She should have had some dignity and walked away from the entire situation.’

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.