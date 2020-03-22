64 year old Manhattan man leaps to his suicide death off 16th floor luxury Tribeca apartment. Corona pandemic sited as possible reason by building residents.

A 64-year-old NYC man has died after leaping to his suicide death from a luxury apartment building in Manhattan, police said Saturday.

The unidentified man jumped from a 16th-floor window of the Tribeca Park apartment building on Chambers Street near North End Avenue, where he lived, at about 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

The resident landed in the building’s courtyard and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental at the luxury Tribeca rental starts at an estimated $7250 according to one real-estate website.

Bright, spacious 1-bedroom apartment with beautiful Hudson River views available featuring an open kitchen, oversized living room, and a dining room that could be converted into a 2nd bedroom. Tribeca Park, 26K, listed by Chase Safarowic and Anna Carlson. https://t.co/DvchgY5Vtt pic.twitter.com/pnymknDrk6 — Elegran Real Estate (@Elegran_NYC) February 13, 2019

Coronavirus pandemic cited:

‘I came out to smoke a cigarette, and they told me someone jumped,’ one building resident, who declined to be named told via the nypost. ‘It’s upsetting.’

It was not immediately clear why the man had jumped, though neighbors speculated it may have been related to the state’s new regulation around self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘You have to be mentally strong to take on isolation. The uncertainty of what’s going to happen is scary,’ the woman added.

The coronavirus crises has also led to the plummeting of economic activity in major metropolis US cities and has led to an anticipated recession and scrambling and avoiding of ruin as the devolving situation continues to exacerbate with no end in sight.