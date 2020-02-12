Under Armour store Orlando shooting: Manhunt for Daniel Everett who shot & killed co-manager, Eunice Marie Vazquez hours after being fired earlier that day.

Florida authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his former co-worker – hours after having been fired earlier that day.

The manhunt for the fired employee follows, Daniel Everett, 46, shooting and killing Eunice Marie Vazquez, 37, at the Orlando Premium Outlets, Monday night, Orlando police officials announced.

Vasquez and Everett were both managers at the Under Armour store. Authorities said the victim was allegedly shot & killed upon Everett returning to the mall following his firing earlier that morning.

Everett reportedly worked as a manager at the store for three years WTVJ reports.

Authorities haven’t revealed why he was fired.

Witnesses told WESH 2 News that Everett calmly walked into the store and moved to the area where Vazquez was standing and fired a bullet into her.

‘We do believe that his target was intended. He had no other plan, we believe, when he came to the store other than to do what he did,’ Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolon said, according to WKMG.

But there’s more.

#BREAKING: Daniel Everett, 46, wanted for murdering his female manager at Under Armour last night. He was fired earlier that day. Police say he made a list of employees and emailed it to them. All of them are safe now. Suspect is armed, dangerous & on the run #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/Q1KoS9Z1qf — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) February 11, 2020

Suspect created hit list of fellow co workers:

Further reports told of the shooter having a hit list of co-workers that he planned to target. Everett allegedly emailed the people on the list following his termination. Rolon said the list was comprised of employees who had complained about Everett.

WKMG reported that there were concerns about Everett’s wife and child following Monday’s shooting but they were found safe. Officials also confirmed that every person on Everett’s list has been accounted for.

Everett is considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he’s driving in a 2012 silver Kia Sorrento with license plate IH21AC.

WESH reported that multiple agencies — including the U.S. Marshals Service — are searching for Everett.