Plymouth Rock red graffiti vandalism MOF & 508 mystery. Historic monument and other artifacts defaced by vandals w/ upcoming 400 year anniversary.

Defacing US history. The Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, signifying the arrival site of the Mayflower Pilgrims some 400 years ago has been vandalized with red graffiti along with other nearby monuments on Monday.

The historic 1620 rock at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, in Plymouth, was found by officials covered in red spray paint and emblazoned with the letters “MOF” and the number “508.”

508 is an area code used in Plymouth. It remained unclear what the acronym MOF represented.

Of note, the waterfront park, home to historic Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II museum, draws more than 1 million visitors each year.

Leftists and students blamed:

Other waterfront sites at the park, including a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of the Mayflower landing, was also targeted and emblazoned with the red paint.

The incident led to ‘outraged’ locals decrying the apparent vandalism as an attempted blight on Plymouth town’s upcoming anniversary celebration, scheduled to begin in late-April.

‘Everyone was outraged and sick about it,’ Lea Filson, executive director of See Plymouth, a local tourism organization, told The Boston Herald.

Adding, ‘Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling.’

Also targeted was the National Monument to the Forefathers, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, an amphitheater and a park bench – which were also defaced with red graffiti.

Workers managed to remove the graffiti from the rock and other sites by Monday midday.

Plymouth Rock, located along the shore of Plymouth Harbor, is traditionally believed to be the site of disembarkation of William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims who founded Plymouth Colony in December 1620.

Authorities to date have made no arrests or have told of any suspects – with commentators on social media blaming ‘leftist groups’ ‘ungrateful students,’ and ‘obscene kids’ who should be forced to spend the summer work at Plymouth Plantation for free all summer long, while ‘blaming the terrible parents for raising awful kids without discipline’.

Welcome to a bold free America….