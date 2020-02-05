: About author bio at bottom of article.

Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. & Ria Gabriella Williams, missing California couple found dead in possible homicide along hiking trail at Big Bear Lake.

A missing couple were found dead earlier this week off a hiking trail deep inside a California forest, according to authorities.

Investigators found the bodies of Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr., 29, of Big Bear and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, of Santa Ana, around 1:30 p.m. Monday about a half-mile into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake, according to a released statement by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple’s bodies were found some 11 hours after deputies spotted Williams’ car in a parking area near the trail, ABC 7 reports.

Stockwell and Williams were last seen together in Big Bear on Jan. 29, authorities said.

Two days later, a co-worker reported Williams missing when she did not report to work, cops said. Stockwell had also been reported missing by his father The San Bernardino Sun reported.

‘Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play,’ the police statement said.

Authorities are investigated the couple’s deaths as a homicide.

It remained unclear how long the couple had been dead.

Autopsies will determine the cause of death for both Stockwell and Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nick Craig at (909)387-3589 or provide anonymous information to WeTip at (800)78CRIME.