Body Cam Video released of Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner arresting 6 year old first grade girl, Kaia Rolle after she hit three school employees during tantrum.

Disconcert has come to the fore following the release of police body cam video on Monday showing a sobbing 6-year-old Florida girl begging Orlando cops to let her go as she was arrested at school for hitting three employees last year.

The footage, released by the family of Kaia Rolle shows the first-grader crying as she is restrained with zip ties on Sept. 19 at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School.

‘She’s going to have to come with us now,’ Officer Dennis Turner tells a school employee, video shows. ‘Stand up, stand up … come over here.’

‘What are those for?’ Kaia asks.

‘It’s for you,’ says Turner, who was later fired for violating department policy during the arrest.

The girl pleads with another officer to not put her in restraints, video shows.

‘It’s not going to hurt,’ the second, unidentified officer says.

‘No, no, I don’t want handcuffs on!’ Kaia cries. ‘No, don’t put handcuffs on! Please!’

“Please give me a second chance”: Video shows a police officer arresting a crying six-year-old at her Orlando school. Kaia Rolle pleaded with the officer as she was restrained with zip ties last September. pic.twitter.com/3RqhcD0jvL — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 25, 2020

Kaia Rolle Orlando black six year old schoolgirl: ‘Please give me a second-chance!’

The girl was then led to a waiting police SUV outside the school, where she’d earlier kicked and punched three employees, according to an arrest report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

A charge of misdemeanor battery against Kaia was dropped by prosecutors the following day, the newspaper reports.

‘I don’t want to go in the police car,’ the girl is heard saying. ‘Please!’

‘You don’t want to?’ the second cop replies. ‘You have to.’

‘Please — give me a second chance!’ Kaia cries. ‘Please, let me go!’

Turner was later terminated by Orlando cops for violating agency policy for arresting children younger than 12 without a supervisor’s approval. State law, however, does not cite a minimum age for arrest in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Dennis Turner, the Orlando cop who arrested a six-year-old girl, has previous complaints for use of excessive force. He was also once arrested & charged with aggravated child abuse for beating his own 7-year-old-son and investigated for assaulting his ex-wife’s boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/76BDvXctio — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) September 23, 2019

History of excessive force:

Of note, Turner, who was hired in 1995, was arrested for aggravated child abuse in 1998 for beating his 7-year-old son over bad grades.

In 2003, he was investigated again for threatening to harm the husband of the woman he was dating, telling the man there would be nothing he could do about it because he was protected.

He also received a written reprimand for a 2015 incident in which he continued tasering a man even after he had stopped resisting. It remained unclear how the recalcitrant cop came to be re hired by Orlando police as a following his retirement in 2018.

Kaia Rolle was sitting, listening to a school employee read her a story when two officers came in the room to arrest her. “What are those for?” the 6-year-old girl asked the Orlando police officers. “They’re for you,” Officer Dennis Turner said.

https://t.co/0cpaS05Pfn — Grizz. From my armchair it appears… (@BulletsForJesus) February 25, 2020

At what age should a child be able to be arrested?

The girl’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, said she hopes the released footage will lead to a change in state law by setting 12 as the minimum age for being arrested.

‘I knew that what they did was wrong, but I never knew she was begging for help,’ Kirkland told the media outlet. ‘I watched her break.’

Kirkland said Kaia suffered from sleep apnea, which caused her to lash out at school.

The girl was processed at a county juvenile center, where her mugshot and fingerprints were taken. She even had to stand on a stool so her booking photo could be taken, her grandmother said.

In an unrelated incident that same day, Turner also arrested a 6-year-old boy at the school for misdemeanor battery. The boy was released before being processed, WESH reports.

A spokesperson for the school, meanwhile, has said administrators never wanted to press charges against either child.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon during a press conference a week after the 6 year old’s arrest that he was ‘appalled’ by Turner’s actions, WESH reports.

‘As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved,’ Rolon said. ‘We could fathom the idea of a 6-year-old being put in the back of a police car.’

It remained unclear if overtures to arrest the six year old black girl would have been made had Kaia been a six year old white girl….