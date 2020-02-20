: About author bio at bottom of article.

Isaac Dorfman El Paso Texas man randomly stabs 5 year old girl multiple times at a McDonald’s play area. History of 20 prior criminal arrests.

A Texas man has been arrested after randomly stabbing a 5 year old girl at a McDonald’s play area multiple times.

Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso is alleged to have set on the girl Wednesday afternoon as she climbed a slide in the play area, inexplicably stabbing her multiple times in the stomach.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

A spokesperson with El Paso Children’s Hospital told of the girl being in stable condition according to report via KVIA.

Following the attack, Dorfman fled on foot, before being captured by cops and identified by the girl’s grandmother as the stabber.

‘Detectives know that several customers/witnesses left prior to officers arriving at the scene,’ a police spokesman said

Police have not recovered a knife from the scene.

But there’s more.

‘I just want a better life….’

The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Dorfman being a repeat offender, having had at least 18 different criminal cases brought against him since 2011.

Dorfman’s most recent arrest came last October when he was charged with aggravated burglary. He had an April 20 trial date scheduled for that case.

In 2015, Dorfman was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to more than six car burglaries.

He has also been arrested for alleged drug possession, home burglary, driving without a license, harassment of a public official and probation violation.



In a video obtained from Dorfman’s Facebook, Dorfman speaks about attending drug court in 2014 and saying he ‘didn’t want to continue with my old ways of living.’

The Facebook video also included the man saying he ‘wanted a better life’ according to KTSM.

The El Paso native grew up in the area, having attended Irvin High School.

It remained unclear what motivated the man attacking the five year old girl.