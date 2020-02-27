Anna Primavere Titusville Florida missing woman found dead: Female suspect, Courtney Dawn Gibson sought after victim turns up in trunk of car in Tennessee.

The body of a missing Florida woman has been found in the trunk of a car in Tennessee, as authorities now seek a female suspect who they believe to be responsible for the victim’s death.

Anna Primavere, 36, had been missing since last Friday, according to police in her hometown of Titusville, Fla. Her body was discovered Wednesday in Lebanon, Tenn.

‘Sadly, for everyone involved, this ended in the worst-case scenario,’ Lt. Chris Deloach of the Titusville police investigations said in a news release WFTV9 reports.

The cause of Primavere’s death was not immediately known. But Titusville police said they believe a suspect named Courtney Dawn Gibson, 28, ‘likely killed’ Primavere in a violent manner between 7 p.m. and midnight Feb. 21, FOX 17 reported.

Investigators say they believe Primavere’s body was then transported to Tennessee, the Tennessean reported.

Body Found in Missing Person Case, Arrest Warrant Issued on Suspecthttps://t.co/kUh1GkIhwc pic.twitter.com/gKZlcx72Wm — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) February 26, 2020

Suspect declined investigators efforts for cooperation before vanishing:

Police in Tennessee had obtained a warrant to search the car, owned by Courtney Dawn Gibson, who is now being sought by police after last being seen Sunday.

According to police, Gibson was babysitting for Primavere’s landlord, Zongmu Wang. Investigators said they believe Gibson may have been confronted by Primavere about injuries she found on the child that Friday.

‘Evidence shows the victim was violently killed inside the home right after getting home with the child,’ Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

Doorbell video recorded Saturday showed Gibson driving away from the Florida home with a mattress on the roof of her vehicle, and Primavere’s family later reported that Primavere was missing from her room.

The mattress later fell off the vehicle and Gibson burned it by the side of the road investigators said.

Gibson was reached by police Sunday but refused to cooperate with investigators, then later disappeared.

The suspect is believed to have left Tennessee, Florida Today reported.

The car was located at her parents’ home, the newspaper reported.

Authorites in Florida and Tennessee are cooperating on the investigation, reports said.