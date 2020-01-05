Tennessee Burger King worker pulls gun on customer after complaining she got...

Oderrial Moore-Williams Memphis Tennessee Burger King worker charged w/ aggravated assault after pulling gun on customer complaining about order.

If eating the burger doesn’t kill you, maybe the person serving it might….

A Burger King worker has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a customer who complained about her order in Tennessee.

Oderrial Moore-Williams, 38, was arrested after a customer said the employee working behind the counter of a local Memphis fast food drive thru pulled a gun on her after having walked into the restaurant to say that the outlet had gotten the order wrong.

After initially yelling and swearing at the un-named female customer, the worker is accused of having taken out a gun and pointed it at the customer.

She was then reportedly seen putting the weapon in a bag and handing it to an unidentified person in the parking lot of the restaurant WREG reported.

Authorities took Moore-Williams into custody and charged her with aggravated assault.

Would you like a bullet to the head with that order?

The incident left customers and workers equally frazzled.

‘There’s a ways to handle things and I think that management or somebody above management need to go, just sort of screen their workers to make sure that they know how to handle things,’ said customer Sylvester Chillis.

While fellow Burger King workers maintained that it was the female customer who had been allegedly observed behaving belligerently, ‘being out of line.’

‘If you come with problems, problems gonna follow you. That’s what you gonna get,’ Burger King employee Germany Parker told WREG.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a Burger King spokesman said: ‘We take the safety and security of everyone at our restaurants very seriously.

‘This behavior does not reflect our expectations for Burger King restaurants. The franchisee is fully cooperating with the authorities and has terminated the employee.’