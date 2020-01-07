: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cannibal Grindr date gone bad: Hairstylist called Kevin Bacon eaten by his...

Mark Latunski Michigan man arrested after murdering and eating a body part from Kevin Bacon the hairstylist after the would be cannibal met his victim on Grindr.

Talk about a bad first date.

A Michigan man named Kevin Bacon was mutilated and killed by a man he met on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr.

Bacon, a 25-year-old hairstylist and student at the University of Michigan-Flint met up with suspected killer Mark Latunski, 50, on Christmas Eve after the men having met on the app, Michigan Live reports.

The victim’s family became concerned after Bacon didn’t show up to Christmas breakfast.

Investigators found the missing hairstylist’s car at a Dollar General parking lot and later tracked his last known location to Latunski’s house in Shiawassee County, four days after the missing man was last seen.

And that’s when responding officers world turned inside out.

Macabre murder scene inside suspect’s home:

Upon entering the house, police found Bacon’s body hanging from the rafters of the ceiling with rope tied around his ankles, WILX10 reported.

Latunski who was inside the Bennington Township home, told cops he killed Bacon by stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat.

But there’s more.

He also told cops that he cut off Bacon’s testicles and ate them during the murder, WILX10 reported.

The makeshift cannibal was charged with murder and mutilation of a human body.

The victim who was widely mourned was described as being a ‘compassionate, caring and loving’ individual by roommates and friends.

Art following life?

And this is where art meets life or vice versa.

The nypost reports the actor Kevin Bacon shared his condolences to the friends and family of the man he shared a name with in an Instagram post last week.

‘For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon,’ the actor posted.

‘His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB,’ he added.

No new on whether Kevin Bacon the actor now plans to play the role of a man who meets his fate while out on his first Grindr date from hell.