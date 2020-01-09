Trevor Rowe, Lubbock, Texas man murders girlfriend’s baby girl- Marion Jester-Montoya stuffing child in backpack, leaving her inside car for extended periods.

A Texas man has been accused of murdering his girlfriend’s baby daughter after stuffing her in a backpack and left in a car while he went to work and ran errands, authorities said.

Trevor Rowe, 27, of Lubbock was arrested Wednesday in connection with the suffocation death of 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya, the Abilene Reporter News reported.

An arrest warrant described Rowe of having murdered the baby girl by ‘confining her in a backpack, inside a vehicle, for an extended period.’

Rowe brought the baby Tuesday morning to his job site and ‘crammed’ her in a backpack, which he left on the floor of the car, according to the arrest warrant.

He discovered at one point during the workday that Marion escaped, and put her back in the bag, the warrant said.

Then, around lunchtime, Rowe checked on her and found she was ‘lightly crying but breathing,’ authorities said.

So far everything good. Do you suppose?

Rowe then went to a fast-food drive-through, two stores and returned to work, where he then placed the backpack with the baby inside in the trunk of his car, according to the warrant.

Upon returning to the vehicle around 5 p.m., Rowe checked on Marion in the trunk and discovered that she was not breathing, authorities said.

He called 911 and began CPR on the baby while waiting for authorities to arrive. She was brought to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the report said.

‘He knew that placing a person into a trunk was dangerous to human life,’ the warrant said. ‘Rowe advised that placing someone into a backpack was even more dangerous.’

Which is to wonder did Rowe intend all along to passively kill his girlfriend’s baby daughter?

Rowe upon his arrest was booked on capital murder charges at Lubbock County Detention Center, where his bond is set at $2 million.

Family members have created a Facebook donation page.