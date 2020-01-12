Maria Jimenez Union City California mother attacked by her teen daughter’s bullies at James Logan High school. Considering hiring lawyer.

A northern California mother alleges being kicked and stomped on on by her teen daughter’s bully on her way to a meeting with the school principal. The beat down left the woman ‘black and blue.’

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez claimed she was left with a broken nose, a black eye, multiple cuts and bruises after the violent teenager’s alleged attack on school grounds in Union City on Tuesday morning, KRON4 reports.

Jiminez and her partner Eder Rojas say they were confronted by a group of teenage girls when they arrived at James Logan High School with their daughter.

The jeering reportedly began when the family arrived to discuss ongoing bullying against the 16 year old teen girl with the principal.

The ‘incident’ led to one teen’s arrest.

Free for all in front of school entrance:

Union City police officers were dispatched to the school, on H Street, at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, to respond to reports of a fight, said Union City Police Capt. Travis Souza. according to the Sacramento Bee.

The fight took place near the school’s main entrance and involved one Logan student and her parents, a second Logan student, and a third teenager who attends a different high school, a school district spokesperson said Friday.

Neither police officials nor a school district spokesperson would provide details about what, or who, instigated the fight.

They did confirm that the mother of a Logan student was transported to the hospital for ‘serious injuries,’ and that one of the teenagers involved was arrested on suspicion of felony battery.

School authorities continue to investigate as mother removes daughter from school:

The incident left the family shaken and the mother now considering legal action.

‘They started screaming at us,’ Rojas told ABC 7 SanFrancisco. ‘What you wanna do? Who’s going to fight first.”

The battered and bruised Jiminez described how ‘the girl was very furious, they grabbed by the hair and dragged me.’

Jiminez was supposedly punched, kicked, and then thrown to the ground where the girl proceeded to stomp on her.

Jiminez’s partner said he tried to pull one of the teen attackers off her and her daughter, who the couple say was also hit.

‘I just wanted to talk to the principal,’ the traumatized mother told ABC7.

‘You’d never imagine a kid would hit an adult, I thought we were safe on campus.’

The incident follows Jiminez having given birth to her youngest child just four months ago and was recovering from a C-section at the time of the unprovoked attack.

After being treated by paramedics, she had to stay in hospital for two days as a result of her severe injuries.

A GoFundme Page set up to help out with her medical expenses reached $7,885 of its $10,000 goal on Sunday early afternoon.

The description read: ‘[Jiminez] was dragged, punched and even after being unconscious they continue to kick her in the face and head [sic].

‘She has 3 fractures in her nose. All of this happened while her 3 month old baby was in the car.’

A school spokesman said they were ‘investigating and following up’ the incident while working with police.

Their emailed statement to parents read: “[We are] working directly with the Union City Police Department, and taking disciplinary actions.

We believe this incident to be between the two Logan students and does not appear to involve any other Logan students.”

Maria has since taken her traumatized daughter out of James Logan High School and is looking to place her at a new school.