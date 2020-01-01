Kentucky woman busted using dog urine during drug test after getting high...

Julie Miller Arjay Kentucky woman busted trying to pass dog urine as her own after fearing she’d fail drug test cause she used meth and pain killers.

Maybe no one will notice? A Kentucky woman has been arrested after trying to pass off dog urine as her own during a drug test on Monday.

Julie Miller, 40 of Arjay was asked for a drug screen as part of her probation supervision according to a statement release via the Pineville Police Department.

Miller’s probation officer then told Pineville police that the woman ‘had snuck in a sample of urine in an attempt to pass it off as her own to probation and parole officers’.

Police said upon it being determined that the urine was not her own, the woman being questioned. It was then when Miller admitted having tried passing her dog’s pee as her own WLEX reports.

When asked by an officer if the dog urine was brought in because she knew she would fail the drug test, Miller reportedly told them yes.

She said her test would have shown that she had used methamphetamine and Suboxone, a painkiller.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Bell County Detention Center.

She was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence along with probation violation.