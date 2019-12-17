Barnard College suspected killer manhunt after 14 year old jumps out of...

Tessa Majors stabbing murder suspect manhunt: Barnard College suspected killer sought after 14 year old teen jumps out of car en route to precinct after thought to have wielded knife in fatal stabbing.

The NYPD has launched a manhunt after a 14-year-old teen, suspected of killing Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors jumped out of a car while on his way to meet with cops Monday night.

The nypost cited sources saying police casting a search effort along 125th Street — along Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards — in a bid to capture the alleged teenage killer.

The middle-schooler and an adult were headed to meet with cops on Monday, when the 14 year old boy ‘bolted out of the car’, a high-ranking source told the tabloid.

The adult notified authorities, who took to the area to track the teen, sources said.

The fresh-faced fugitive is among three suspects cops have identified in the fatal stabbing of Majors, 18, on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park.

Majors, a musician and aspiring journalist, was allegedly grabbed, put into a chokehold and repeatedly stabbed by the trio in what cops have called a botched mugging.

One suspect, 13-year-old Zyairr Davis, was arrested last week and charged in family court with felony murder.

He has purportedly admitted to taking part in the robbery, but denied he stabbed Majors, authorities have said.

The third suspect, 14, was also arrested on Friday, but released on Saturday as cops continued to build their case, sources said.

The suspect as of 12pm, EST was currently to be believed to still be on the run. It is believed to the wanted 14 year old is the one who wielded the knife, sources have said.

Monday night’s events follow claims Majors was stabbed after attempting to ‘score’ marijuana in the vicinity on the night of her murder.

Story developing.