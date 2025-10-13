: About author bio at bottom of article.

Milwaukee man shot dead sitting in car in Harambee neighborhood, no arrests

Leshon Christen Jr, Milwaukee man shot dead sitting in his car in Harambee neighborhood, no arrests. No known motive.

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin man has died after an unknown assailant shot him while sitting in his car on Sunday.

Leshon Christen Jr., 33, was identified as the fatal victim according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

WTMJ reported the shooting occurring in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood near Clarke and Vel R Phillips, just on 2 p.m, Sunday afternoon.

Why was much beloved Milwaukee man shot dead while sitting in his car?

The outlet stated Leshon Christen being gunned down in an alley behind his home while talking on his phone.

Authorities had yet to say whether they believe the shooting was targeted or random.

No known motive was immediately known. To date no arrests had been made as authorities continue to investigate.

Notice of Leshon’s shooting death led to wide expression of grief and surprise.

Wrote one person on social media, ‘Literally one of the sweetest souls. A breath of fresh air at Poto. Life ain’t playing fair. He will definitely be missed.’

Posted another, ‘He never bother no one just was such a cool dude life of the party and love people.’

Wrote another, ‘We just hugged Saturday prayers to his family.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.