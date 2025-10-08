Britney Gard, Bainsbridge, Indiana woman goes missing after failing to turn up volleyball game and suspicious house fire while purse and car are found at the home, with no signs of mom of two, more than one week later.

The family of a missing Indiana mother have asked the public’s help in seeking the whereabouts of a 46 year old Putnam County woman after her home ‘suspiciously’ catching fire last week.

Britney Gard, 46, of Bainsbridge was last seen just before 9:24 p.m. Sept. 30.

Gard who was suppose to be at a volleyball game the following morning, failed to show up, only for her house then to catch fire and the mother of two no-where to be seen or found, this despite despite Gard’s car and purse still being at the home.

Britney Gard mystery disappearance after suspicious house fire

Investigators say a 911 caller reported seeing smoke coming from Gard’s home around 7:40 p.m on October 1. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters searched the home but could not locate anyone inside.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in a release said fire investigators were called to Gard’s home on County Road 600 North in Bainbridge to compile evidence, later advising they believe the ‘fire that started in the house is suspicious in nature.’

Emergency responders used a drone to assist through the night and the next day in the search for the missing mother; Indiana Department of Natural Resources searched the pond on Gard’s property.

As of Tuesday, October 8, Gard had yet to be located according to WISH-TV.

‘Britney Gard has not been located; family and friends have not had contact with her since the fire,’ the sheriff’s office said.

More questions than answers one week later

‘Who took her?’ Gard’s sister Stephanie Bowen asked on WRTV on Monday.

‘How does someone just go missing these days? It doesn’t make any sense,’ the sister said as her family scoured cornfields and woods near Gard’s home.

Adding, ‘I feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know and someone knows something.’

Authorities did not say whether they suspected foul play in Britney Gard’s disappearance.

Gard is described as being white female, 5’9″, 140 lbs. and having long black hair.

Anyone with information on Gard was asked to contact the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center and 911 Dispatch at 765-653-5115, ext. 0.

Tips can also be made at their anonymous tip line at 765-653-3211, ext. 699.