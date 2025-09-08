Jason Wilfredo Rosario, Orlando, Florida bartender at Grumpy’s Underground arrested stabbing patron 10 times over bar tab. Suspect had only worked 3 prior shifts and was considered a ‘hothead’ according to bar owner.

A newly hired Florida bartender going by the name of ‘Joe Hip Hop’ and later identified as Jason Wilfredo Rosario was arrested for allegedly stabbing a patron multiple times over a bar tab.

Notice of the calamity came after the Orlando Police Department were flagged down on Sunday by a woman at 1018 N. Mills Avenue, who told cops that someone had been stabbed.

The victim was found with stab wounds to the head, face, along with 7 deep puncture wounds to his left back area, according to the hospital report. In total the victims was stabbed no less than ten times, WESH reported.

The victim identified Rosario, 30, as the individual working at ‘Grumpy’s Underground Bar,’ as the person who had stabbed him.

The victim told cops the altercation began when Rosario charged him for drinks that were not served, according to police. Despite the bar manager attempting to solve things, the patron and Rosario, who had only worked 3 prior shifts went outside to ‘sort things’ out.

It was while tussling on the street, Rosario is alleged to have pulled out a knife and started slashing the victim in the back, cops wrote. Rosario allegedly said ‘I got him’ before the ordeal ended. The victim told cops the incident occurred so quickly he did not realize he had been stabbed.

Of note, the bar owner who called Rosario a ‘hothead’ had been planning on firing her new hire prior to Sunday’s incident, lawandcrime reported. The victim remains in hospital.

Rosario was being held at the Orange County jail without bond. He’s being charged with attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

Notes an online review of Grumpy’s Underground on the web: ‘Ready for some belly laughs and delicious drinks? Grumpy’s Underground in Mills 50 is the perfect place for both! With comedy nights on Tuesdays and drinks served every night throughout the week, Grumpy’s is a unique place to visit for (ironically) some cheer.’