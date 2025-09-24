Missing Berks County mom & baby son found murdered as arrest is made in the deaths of the missing mother’s partner, Junior Cabrera-Colon who it is now thought the suspect may have also killed Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo & 1 year old son, Jeyden Junior Peguero. Suspect identified as Jose Luis Rodriguez according to Pennsylvania authorities.

The bodies of a missing Reading City, Pennsylvania mother and her 1 year old infant son who were reported missing early last week were found in Berks County, PA over the weekend.

What led up to slaying of Reading City family of three?

The remains of Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 30, and 1-year-old boy, Jeyden Junior Peguero were were discovered hours from each other, Friday night as Berks County authorities continued their days long search for the missing mother and infant son.

Peguero-Mancebo’s body was discovered Friday night in a grassy field near East Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township. Her son’s body was found in a nearby marshy area the following day, Action News reported.

Investigators have ruled both deaths a homicide, though officials did not immediately detail their causes of death.

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a news conference for Sept. 29 to provide updates on the case.

Following news of the mother and son’s bodies, NBC10 reported a 61-year-old Reading man, Jose Luis Rodriguez being taken in police custody for the murder of 31-year-old Reading City man, Junior Cabrera-Colon who was found shot in the head in nearby Baer Park on Sept. 13, 2025.

Did dad’s murder suspect also kill Reading City mom & one year old?

At the time of his arrest, September 18, one day before the missing mother’s body was found, Rodriguez allegedly confessed to killing Cabera-Colon and leaving his body along River Road. Rodriguez has since been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses in Cabera-Colon’s death.

The victim lived with the missing mother and her son at a Reading City apartment, both of whom had not been seen since September 12th. It remained unclear if the deceased man was the father of the slain one year old boy.

Authorities had yet to say whether they believed Rodriguez to be responsible in the slaying of the Berks County mother and her infant son. Along with what led to the young family being slaughtered.

A GoFundMe has since been created to help cover costs to repatriate the bodies of Geraldina Peguero, her 1-year-old baby, and her husband to the their place of birth, the Dominican Republic.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Berks County Detective’s Office at 610-478-7171, the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.