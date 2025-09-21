: About author bio at bottom of article.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, Sacramento, California man anti Donald Trump activist arrested firing 3 gunshots at local ABC10 news station where demonstrators had gathered the day before to protest Jimmy Kimmel Live show being taken off air.

A Sacramento, California man who railed against President Trump online allegedly opened fire on a local ABC affiliate in a drive-by shooting. The incident comes one day after protesters demonstrated outside the station over the suspension of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was arrested Friday night at an apartment in the River Park neighborhood and charged with firing three bullets into the lobby window of ABC10’s Broadway headquarters hours earlier.

🚨 BREAKING: Anibal Hernandez-Santana, ex-CA Teachers Union legislative director, arrested for firing 3 shots into ABC affiliate after Kimmel decision. His X feed is full of left-wing mental illness and violence. What should be done about left-wing radicalization? H/T… pic.twitter.com/nPhUpPG2Mj — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 20, 2025

Sacramento man arrest appeared to be active anti-Trump

The Sacramento Police Department said they linked the accused man’s vehicle to the shooting according to a post shared on X.

Three bullet holes were seen in the window of building’s lobby. A person was in the lobby which took place just after 1.30 p.m, Friday, with no one physically harmed, KCRA reported.

‘The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation,’ a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson told Variety.

Following his arrest, Hernandez-Santana was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Friday’s shooting came just one day after protesters gathered at the news station protesting ABC’s decision to yank Jimmy Kimmel’s one-hour late-night show in the wake of ‘controversial remarks’ the 57-year-old ‘funny man’ made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s accused killer.

Video showed demonstrators carrying signs decrying the network and defending the comedian’s right to free speech.

🚨UPDATE: Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was arrested for firing the shots into the ABC affiliate station. Investigators say motive is unknown, but one trip to his X account @AlHSantana would answer that question: It was a radicalized boomer leftist with severe TDS. Case closed. https://t.co/mYEww3tLgT pic.twitter.com/xpVQrv2wnS — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔊𝔬𝔩𝔡𝔢𝔫 𝔄𝔤𝔢 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) September 21, 2025

Sacramento shooter appeared to harbor ongoing animosity against President Trump

Hernandez-Santana, a former health policy analyst for the California Indian Health Board and whose social media account bears ongoing regaling against Trump had posted on X the day before the shooting, seemingly wishing for Trump’s death, Variety reported.

‘Where is a good heart attack when we need it the most??’ the social media post read.

‘Please Join in my thoughts and prayers for the physical demise of our fearful leader.’

But there’s more.

In July, after Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ was canceled, Hernandez-Santana posted online that ‘the authoritarian oligarchy is now complete’ along with imploring others to ‘fight like hell.’

Hernandez-Santana was reportedly fired from the nonprofit in 2018 after a clash with supervisors and sued them a year later, alleging discrimination and retaliation over denied leave to care for his disabled son, according to a complaint obtained by Variety.

I’m guessing Anibal Hernandez-Santana is a leftist …. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aSmTFyR4Ot — Maxx Power Nation (@MaxxPowerNation) September 21, 2025

Sacramento police seek to investigate drive by shooting motive

He withdrew the lawsuit in 2020.

Hernandez-Santana is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $200,000 bail, jail records show. A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sacramento police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.