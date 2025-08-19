Man gets 18 years for stabbing new wife to death in parking...

Stephen James Dennis, Phoenix, Arizona man sentenced to 18 years jail after pleading guilty to stabbing wife, Aliccia Grant to death after fighting over annulling their new marriage. Victim id her husband as murder suspect with her dying breath.

An Arizona man is set to spend nearly two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to stabbing his newly married wife to death in the parking lot of a store in north Phoenix last year.

Stephen James Dennis, 36, was sentenced last week to 18 years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of 37-year-old Aliccia Grant.

‘This wasn’t just a violent crime — it was an act of betrayal carried out by someone who should have been a source of safety, not fear,’ Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said on August 18th. ‘There is something especially cruel about a murder that takes place within a relationship that’s intended to be built on trust. We will continue to aggressively pursue and hold violent domestic abusers accountable.’

Victim identified newly married husband as suspect who stabbed her before dying

On Sept. 9, 2024, police responded to a Home Depot at Cave Creek and Cactus roads after witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming for help. Officers arrived and found Grant in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Prius suffering from multiple stab wounds, AZFamily reports.

As an officer began applying pressure to her wounds, the gasping woman identified Dennis as her attacker with her dying words. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of the passenger side of the car and run from the scene before police arrived. Bystanders had to rendering aid to the woman while waiting for help. Officers were unable to find the suspect.

A short time later, prosecutors say Dennis called 911 and admitted to stabbing his wife. He also told them where investigators could find the murder weapon.

Dennis told detectives that he and Grant were recently married and were discussing an annulment before the stabbing occurred.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

Grant left behind two children. Her friends remembered her for her ‘endlessly hopeful energy,’ a GoFundMe page stated.