Fort Stewart shooting at Georgia army base involving gunman leaves 5 injured. Gunman identified as Army sergeant Quornelius Samentrio Radford, who is in custody. No known motive.

A Georgia army base is no longer under lockdown following a Wednesday morning shooting at Fort Stewart with preliminary reports telling of five injured but no fatalities.

The gunman since identified as army sergeant Quornelius Samentrio Radford, 28, with ties to Florida being taken into custody less than 20 minutes after gunfire erupting. The officer was assigned with the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at the Georgia base at the time of the shooting.

Timeline of Fort Stewart shooting pic.twitter.com/I2kVSYkluH — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 6, 2025

Gunman taken into custody

Authorities say Quornelius Radford used a PERSONAL weapon and not a military handgun in the shooting of 5 people. They say he shot people who worked in the same area as he worked. Brig. Gen. John Lubas says Radford was eventually tackled by several soldiers who ended the threat.

WSFA reported the suspect stationed as an automated logistics sergeant. The officer had not previously been deployed to combat the outlet reported.

The incident took place in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area with the shooter taken into custody at 11.35 a.m. Following his arrest, Radford was booked into the Liberty County Jail in Georgia.

The injured soldiers were treated at the scene and transported to Winn Army Community Hospital, according to an update from Fort Stewart just before 1 p.m.

The names of the victims to date have not yet been released. All five victims were reported to be in stable condition and were all expected to recover according to officials.

Radford was out on bond from a DUI on June 20, 2025. Brig. Gen. John Lubas said they were unaware of his DUI arrest.

🚨 BREAKING: ALL 5 soldiers who were shot at Fort Stewart are now in STABLE CONDITION 3 of them underwent surgery, but are expected to survive their injuries Thank the LORD🙏🏻 Several brave soldiers intervened and subdued the shooter, Quornelius Radford, saving countless lives… pic.twitter.com/YxkRB2yeaH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

Footage from the incident circulating on social media showed (see below) a number of soldiers seeking shelter as the active shooter warning was issued. WSAV, spoke to Lt. Col. Angel Tomko who said the ‘mass shooting‘ incident occurred in the 2nd Brigade area, which is not part of the main Fort Stewart area. Wright Army Airfield is also locked down about three miles away. The station also reported that schools in Liberty County being locked down.

#BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION IN FORT STEWART: Footage of soldiers on base running into shelter. Initial radio traffic suggests the possibility of two shooters, with one suspect already in custody; 5 injured. SHELTER-IN-PLACE IS ACTIVE. https://t.co/jgBv3KaV6x pic.twitter.com/KC3dtUpc2D — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) August 6, 2025

No known motive

FBI Atlanta posted on X that it is ‘aware of the incident’ and is ‘coordinating with Army Criminal Investigation Division for any assistance that might be needed.’ A suspect has reportedly been identified by law enforcement, however their identity has not been released and it is unclear if they are in custody.

The US Army’s Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units and is home to the 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia and is the largest army post east of the Mississippi River.

More than 10,000 people – soldiers, family members and Army civilian employees – reside on the post.