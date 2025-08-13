Jayden Spicer missing Kentucky boy is found dead as boy’s mom, Felicia Spicer Gross confessing to killing her son and since charged in his death after leading authorities to shallow grave where she buried her son.

A 10-year-old boy who went missing from Kentucky‘s Breathitt County last week was on Tuesday found dead. The discovery comes as the boy’s mother, Felicia Spicer Gross who reported him missing has now confessed to killing her young son.

Jayden Spicer was last seen at his home on Panbowl Branch Road, Jackson on August 5. The missing boy was discovered in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 6, wearing blue ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ pajamas (the same clothes he’d been reported being last seen wearing).

Missing 10 year old Kentucky boy found dead

At the time of his disappearance, police said they were told that Jayden went to bed only to be found missing the next morning.

According to Kentucky troopers, the missing ten year old was discovered in a remote area off Canoe Road, around 19 miles away from Spicer’s Panbowl Branch Road home just on a week later, circa 3 p.m. on Tuesday, FOX56 reported.

The boy’s body has since been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy WAVE NOW reported.

News of Jayden’s discovery led to family members sharing their pain and anguish on social media.

Wrote the boy’s aunt, Samantha Brunty, ‘Please pray for my family and I. RIP Jayden.’

Father Jim Sichko, Kentucky priest, also confirmed the boy’s death, writing on X, ‘Eternal rest for little Jayden Spicer — I am offering to cover funeral expenses if needed. May he rest in peace.’

Felicia Spicer Gross takes Kentucky troopers to shallow grave

Since his disappearance, numerous search crews have combed the woods and hilly areas, even using sonar underwater.

Further details surrounding the boy’s death were to be canvassed at a news conference at 8.30 p.m, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Sources within the community have made unconfirmed claims that Jayden’s mother, Felicia Spicer—also known as Felicia Gross—may have confessed to involvement in his death and taken officials to the location of where the boy was eventually found.

Public records indicate that Felicia Spicer has a prior arrest for child endangerment.

Of note, a firearm that belong to Felicia, Spicer aka Felicia Gross from Breathitt county Kentucky was found buried not far from their trailer where Jayden was reported missing.

Read a post shared on X, ‘Jayden Spicer’s mom, Felicia Gross, booked after allegedly admitting to killing her 10-year-old son in Jackson, Kentucky. Custody status, Kentucky River Regional Jail, August 12th, 7.43 p.m.’

Noted another post on X, ‘She has been booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard, Kentucky! I’m hearing that she is facing several charges, including Manslaughter & Abuse Of A Corpse. I’m also hearing that she told LE she accidentally over medicated him.’

Reports of the mother being taken into custody and charged with manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident were momentarily confirmed by Kentucky outlet, WTVQ.

Kentucky mom faces number of charges including manslaughter

Posted Jayden’s grandmother, Angela Gross just three hours ago, ‘We stopped to ask what was going on across from Joe Littles Fork and the media told us they just found “missing” Jayden Spicers body. They said the mother Felicia Spicer confessed to killing him and buried him in a shallow grave on the cemetery his grandmother was buried on.’

Jayden was described as a white male, approximately 5’1” tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes. At the time he went missing, he was wearing blue Sonic the Hedgehog pajama pants and a matching shirt.

Authorities are expected to release further details regarding the discovery of Jayden’s body and the ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069.