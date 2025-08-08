Gunman kills self: Active shooter at Emory University at Atlanta, Georgia campus as students are urged to take shelter amid a barrage of gunfire. Shooter found dead with self inflicted gunshot wound.

An ‘active shooter situation’ was on Friday afternoon reported at Georgia’s Emory University with the school urging students to shelter in place.

The school’s official website said the incident was occurring near the main Atlanta campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

🚨 #BREAKING: Atlanta, GA– An active shooter incident at Emory College on Friday resulted in one police officer being hospitalized with injuries. Authorities report that the suspect was later found deceased behind a nearby CVS, having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to… pic.twitter.com/JJxNzKLvhN — Prince Carlton ⚡️🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) August 8, 2025

Emory University student and staff urged to ‘run, hide and fight’

‘Active shooter on Atlanta Campus near Emory Point,’ the college posted on X just on 4p.m..

‘RUN. HIDE. FIGHT,’ the post continued.

A rapid barrage of gunfire was heard in video shared on social media as police and first responders raced to the scene.

In one video filmed by a nearby resident, eight gunshots ring out, followed by a brief pause, then more than a dozen pop in rapid succession.

‘It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,’ Brandy Giraldo, the owner of a nearby deli, told the Associated Press.

FOX 5 Atlanta is reporting that the Emory University shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/SSwrkXbMMq — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 8, 2025

Emory University suspect shooter found dead

A heavy police presence is currently surrounding Emory Point and the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FOX 5 reported.

According to Atlanta police, one officer and one civilian were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Read a follow up post on X, ‘An active shooter incident at Emory College on Friday resulted in one police officer being hospitalized with injuries. Authorities report that the suspect was later found deceased behind a nearby CVS, having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.’

Read another post, ‘Shooters Vehicle and i cannot confirm if this person on stretcher is a victim or suspect. What i can tell you is EMT would be all over them if it was a victim. But Also strange if it is the shooter at same time. DEVELOPING Working on who that person is now.’

Authorities have yet to say whether the gunman was a student and what led up to the shooting. The story is developing and fluid.