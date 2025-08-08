Carmine Faino shoots Lori Wasko dead in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania shooting before being shot dead by responding officers after standoff and ambush. No known motive as community is left bewildered.

A 61 year old man is alleged to have shot dead his neighbor in rural Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, before ambushing two responding state troopers in a violent shootout leading to the gunman’s eventual death.

Carmine Faino, 61, used a semiautomatic rifle to fatally shoot his neighbor, Lori Wasko, 57, in the driveway of her home along State Route 171 – a quiet two-lane road in Thompson, in Susquehanna County, about 163 miles north of Philadelphia – just before 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Wasko’s longtime boyfriend called 911 after hearing shots.

Susquehanna County shooter ambushed responding officers

Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris during a Thursday evening press conference said Wasko was killed near her vehicle.

Investigators said there was no indication that Wasko and Faino, whose homes were several hundred yards apart, had any previous interaction.

State Troopers Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins responded to the call, unaware that the scene was still active, The Associated Press reported.

Upon arrival, they were immediately ambushed by Faino, who opened fire on them from a distance.

‘As soon as they got out of the car, they had no idea where the rounds came from,’ Paris told reporters. ‘They were basically under fire.’

Faino riddled their police vehicles with dozens of bullets, he added, explaining that Trooper Perechinsky was shot twice in the chest and torso, while Trooper Jenkins was struck once in each arm.

A third trooper helped evacuate the injured officers, who were airlifted to hospitals for emergency surgery. Both officers were listed in stable condition as of Thursday night.

🚨 #BREAKING NEWS: Active shooter situation unfolding in Thompson, Pennsylvania. The incident, involves multiple shooting victims in Susquehanna County, with reports confirming that police officers, including Pennsylvania State Troopers, have been shot. Governor Josh Shapiro… https://t.co/VyU4YZUmTa pic.twitter.com/5dFOYRcWOE — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) August 7, 2025

Rural Pennsylvania community bewildered

An emergency services worker responding to the scene was also injured when his vehicle was hit by gunfire and veered off the road. The worker exited the vehicle and hid, fearing he might be targeted next.

During the standoff, Faino barricaded himself in a barn on his property, shooting down a police drone and at one point perching atop a propane tank, raising fears of possible explosives.

Police attempted to negotiate with Faino but were unsuccessful, The New York Times reported.

A specialized emergency response team ultimately shot and killed Faino approximately three hours after the initial attack after he refused to comply with commands and continued brandishing the rifle, police said.

Susquehanna County District Attorney Marion O’Malley announced that her office would conduct a joint investigation with the State Police into the fatal shooting of Faino.

Residents of the area, known for its quiet and peaceful atmosphere, were left stunned by the violence.

‘This is a very, very quiet town. There has never been anything comparable,’ said Erika Mills, who lives less than a mile from the scene.

News of Lori Wasko’s death led to a flood of comments on one Facebook thread.

Wrote one person, ‘She was a wonderful lady, aunt and friend!!’

Added another, ‘When I worked at Barnes she was always so sweet whenever I talked to her. Was such a sweet and bubbly presence every time I heard from her. So heartbreaking.’

Responded another, ‘Her family lived next to my grandparents and I spent a lot of time there. She was always ready to have fun. Running into her at the hospital was always a treasure as we caught up on each other’s lives and laughed together. Fly high Lori.’

Police have yet to disclose any motive for the shooting.