Doris Winters, Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman shoots Aerion Winters dead after the estranged husband returning to pick up his belongings only for them to fight. Suspect wife tells cops she shot the man ’cause she was just tired.’

A Milwaukee woman has confessed to shooting dead her husband last week after telling investigators ‘she was just tired.’

Doris Winters, 61, is alleged to have fatally gunned down her husband, 49-year-old-man, Aerion Winters, on the evening of May 31 at their home in the city’s north side at their complex home near 95th and Brown Deer shortly after 10 p.m.

Cops were called to the scene following reports of gunfire, with witnesses pointing to a woman outside the apartment complex ‘walking away.’

Milwaukee wife ‘was just too tired’ amid marital strife

The woman who was identified as the shooter, dropped the gun as she was approached by officers, FOX6 reported.

Despite attempts to save the victim husband, the 49 year old man was declared dead at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

During investigations, it was revealed the victim had been staying at a separate residence amid ’marital strife’, according to a witness who knew both husband and wife.

On the evening of the shooting, the estranged husband had returned to the marital home to retrieve some belongings. Upon entering the residence, the embittered couple began fighting according to a criminal complaint.

Despite the witness attempting to defuse their arguing, with the witness standing between the husband and wife, Doris Winters is alleged to have picked up a handgun in the living room and commented that the weapon was loaded.

The witness claims he saw Doris Winters fire her gun into the victim’s back.

The witness told investigators that the victim collapsed. Doris Winters allegedly told the witness to ‘get him out of here before I shoot him again,’ court filings stated.

It was while sitting in a police patrol car, Doris Winters made unsolicited comments, including, ‘He called me a [expletive] for the last time and I just shot him. I just shot him…’ and…’so I just grabbed my gun and shot him because I’m just tired. I know I shouldn’t have shot him, but I’m just tired,’ according to the criminal complaint.

The wife upon reaching the police station, relented and admitted shooting dead her husband.

Winters now faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.