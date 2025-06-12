Darrian Randle, Maryland mom and boyfriend, Cedrick Britten devise plan to hide and dump 3 year old daughter, Nola Dinkins body after child abuse goes overboard, leading to girl’s death, and child hidden in suitcase before her body dumped in vacant lot.

A Maryland mother who lied about her 3 year old daughter being kidnapped, admitted beating the girl with a belt, striking her 15-20 times before hiding her body in a suitcase upon realizing the girl was dead.

Less than 24 hours after claiming Nola Dinkins had been abducted, Darrian Randle, 31, of North East, MD would be taken into custody and charged with the girl’s murder and related offences.

Darrian Randle & boyfriend, Cedrick Britten devised plan to hide Nola Dinkins body

Police say Randle told them that Nola was taken by a man at gunpoint in Newark, Delaware, on Tuesday night after she had pulled over on the side of the road. That report prompted an Amber Alert, which was later canceled after holes in the mom’s story appeared.

Newly released charging documents show Randle relenting and admitting that the story was made up according to NBC10.

In recalling the chain of events, the mom allegedly told police that she struck the child 15 to 20 times with a belt during the daytime hours the day before on Monday. Following the beating, Nola who had fallen to the ground had stopped moving. Randle according to charging documents said she picked up Nola and realized she wasn’t breathing.

She told police she called for her boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten, who attempted CPR, but realized the child was dead.

Randle allegedly told police she and Britten placed Nola’s body in her car and drove around (where and why remained unclear) only to end up back home.

Nola Dinkins had likely been ongoing victim of child abuse

At some point, Nola’s body was put in a suitcase before being dumped at a vacant Cecil County lot.

Randle and Britten gave differing accounts of who moved the body, but after interviews with both of them, police say they were able to locate the suitcase at Perryville Community Park along a vacant lot.

The human remains inside, described by police as those of an ’emaciated child,’ were found wrapped in plastic wrap.

But there’s more.

At the time of the child’s murder, Randle and Nola’s dad had been embroiled in a child custody battle. The parent hailing from Indiana had tried to stop his toddler daughter leaving the state earlier this year, ABC7 reported.

Randle remains jailed in Delaware awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Britten had a bail hearing in Maryland on Thursday morning. He has been charged with accessory to first-degree and second-degree murder after the fact, failure to report child death and other related offenses.

A search of the man’s home the day before his arrest led to authorities coming across a discernibly strong ‘stench of cleaning products, specifically bleach,’ according to court documents.

Officers recovered a child-sized pink blanket that appeared to be stained with blood at the scene.

Britten made bail and is currently out on home detention, according to the Cecil County state’s attorney.