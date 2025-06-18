Chloe Renae Alexander, Gaffney, South Carolina girl who went missing with 41 year old man, Ricky Dean Clinton returns home and is safe. Girl previously left behind suicide note along with cell phone.

South Carolina authorities late Tuesday evening, release a statement saying that a missing 15 year old girl believed to have run off with a 41 year old man, last week, returning to her home in Gaffney.

Chloe Renae Alexander, of Gaffney, had been last seen on Friday, June 13. At the time of her sudden departure, the girl had left behind a suicide note, along with her cell phone.

Police stated the teen had been in contact with Ricky Dean Clinton prior to leaving her family’s home. Authorities at the time said they were not necessarily sure what dynamic the teen girl and the 41 year old man have.

Missing Gaffney juvenile re-united with her family

Police stressed they had no reason to believe that Clinton would hurt Alexander.

Posted the Gaffney Police Department, Tuesday night: ‘MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED: The Gaffney Police Department would like to thank the community for the shares and tips regarding Chloe Alexander. Chloe returned home earlier this evening and our investigation is still ongoing.’

The whereabouts of Ricky Clinton remained unknown.

Just one day before disappearing, Alexander posted photos on her Facebook account with her parents along with tagging the Anderson County Department of Children’s Services.

‘Mom, Dad, I can’t even put in words how much I miss ya’ll and love ya’ll and only if i could have ya’ll back in my life i would do anything,’ she wrote in the caption.

‘I really can’t imagine my life without you guys. I love ya’ll so much and I’m so thankful for God putting ya’ll in my life.

‘I’m so appreciative for all them things ya’ll have done for me you I promise I will finish school and get my degree and make something out of my life.’

