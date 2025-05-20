Kayelyn Ford, Baton Rouge, Louisiana woman ambushed and shot dead by ex boyfriend, Brandon Bell weeks after obtaining order of protection against abusive boyfriend.

A Louisiana woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend who she had an active order of protection against, just moments after deputies left her Baton Rouge home.

Kayelyn Ford, 22, was allegedly gunned down by her former boyfriend, 24-year-old-man, Brandon Bell just after 3 a.m. Monday, May 19, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Ford called deputies to an apartment in the 9800 block of Hooper Road, complaining that her ex-boyfriend was attempting to use an old key to enter her apartment, WOWT reported.

Baton Rouge woman had order of protection against ex

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the apartment, only to leave after not finding any sign of the ex boyfriend. Brandon is alleged to have waited until police left before returning about 45 minutes later and ambushing Katelyn outside of her apartment where he fatally shot her.

After allegedly killing Ford, the former boyfriend then turned the murder weapon on himself in an attempted murder-suicide following a high speed chase with police.

He is currently in critical condition in the hospital. He is not expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office’s spokesperson.

Court records show Bell was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery in April.

Ford reportedly told cops that Bell was asked to leave after he ‘broke a promise.’ The man refused and proceeded to physically strike the woman, WAFB reported.

Court records show Bell being granted a $1,000 bond.

Ford soon after applied and was granted a protection order against the boyfriend.