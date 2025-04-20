Man charged with murdering fiancee after saying he accidentally shot her cleaning...

Michael Devon Webb, Highland Township, Michigan man charged with the shooting murder of his fiancee Rachel Renee Wooten. Suspect claimed accidentally shooting woman dead ‘while cleaning gun.’

A Michigan man has been charged with first-degree murder over the shooting death of his fiancée in what prosecutors are calling a ‘domestic violence tragedy.’

Michael Devon Webb, 21, of Highland Township, allegedly shot and killed his 23-year-old fiancee, Rachel Renee Wooten, whom he shared a 6-month-old child with. The infant was found inside the home unharmed after the shooting incident.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call on Tuesday, April 15 from Webb saying he accidentally shot himself and Wooten while cleaning his gun at their residence in the 200 block of Maple in Highland Township.

Highland Township, Michigan man accused of shooting fiancee at close range

When deputies arrived on the scene, prosecutors say they found both Webb and Wooten in the home. Wooten had been shot in the neck at ‘very close range,’ and was pronounced dead at the scene, MLive reported.

Investigators said evidence did not support Webb’s claim of accidental shooting. Webb had sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound, which the prosecutor’s office says appears to be from the same bullet that killed Wooten.

‘Rachel Wooten was just 23 and a mother of an infant,’ Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said. ‘Her entire life was ahead of her, until it was ended in what appears to be a domestic violence tragedy. She won’t be there for her child or other loved ones in her life. I’m committed to bringing her killer to justice.’

‘I am proud of our investigators and team that responded to a tragic death and unraveled a false offered narrative to hold an individual accountable,’ Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Webb was arrested and is currently being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

No known murder motive was immediately known.