Adopted Deltona teen poisons mom's milk cause he didn't want to live with her anymore

Eduardo Espinal-Ramgewan, adopted son poisons Deltona, Florida mom’s milk with Clorox cause he didn’t want to live with her anymore. Teen now faces charges of attempted murder and poisoning.

A Florida teen has been accused of trying to poison his 77-year-old adoptive mother, after the boy was found to have added Clorox to her milk, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said they were called to a home along South Brickell Drive in Deltona on Saturday morning after being notified about the attempted poisoning.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the mother had poured herself a glass of milk, only to detect an ‘unusual odor’ as she tried to take a sip, the affidavit states according to WESH.

Deltona teen was angry with adoptive mom

Meanwhile, another family member told deputies that he believed the woman’s son — Eduardo Espinal-Ramgewan, 17 — purposefully poured bleach in the milk to hurt her.

‘He put the Clorox in the milk,’ the woman could be heard telling deputies in released body-camera footage.

According to the affidavit, she believed that Espinal-Ramgewan had tried to poison her milk ‘due to their recent conflicts,’ and deputies found that the milk container smelled like bleach.

‘A search of the residence revealed a Clorox bleach bottle in the laundry room,’ the affidavit reads. ‘The bottle was positioned in a dusty area with a clear outline, indicating it had been moved recently.’

Espinal-Ramgewan was found in one of the back bedrooms and taken into custody, clickorlando reported.

The affidavit reveals that the teen admitting to pouring bleach in his mother’s milk container because ‘he was angry at (her) and no longer wished to live in the home.’

Espinal-Ramgewan now faces charges of poisoning, attempted murder, and aggravated abuse of an elderly person.