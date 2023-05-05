Zion Teasley Arizona man arrested in Lauren Heike stabbing murder as esthetician went running along Phoenix hiking trail. Suspect prior criminal history and plea deal.

A man captured on video running along a desert hiking trail has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an esthetician who was ‘stabbed multiple times’ along a desert hiking trail in Arizona.

Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead on the Reach 11 trail on April 28, with police launching a week-long manhunt for her killer.

Phoenix Police arrested a man in his early 20s on Thursday on suspicion of murdering Heike, who had recently moved to the area from Washington. The man’s capture came five days after Heike’s body was discovered on a trail near her Phoenix home, Fox10 Phoenix reported.

The suspect – since identified on social media as Scottsdale, AZ man, Zion Teasley, 22, was arrested at his home, about a mile from the trail where Heike, was killed.

Of disconcert, social media pointed to the alleged suspect having a violent criminal past, with charges dropped in a plea deal.

Zion Teasley is suspect arrested in murder of Lauren Heike. He was previously arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping w/ injury back on 7/4/2020. For which he was sentenced to just 3 years in prison, but served much less than that. pic.twitter.com/DjMbTY40xT — truecrimeobession (@OliiaBori72856) May 5, 2023

Suspect previously arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping

A regard of Zion Teasley’s Linkldn page described him as a Marine and working as a Full-Stack Web Developer along as Video Editor. The man’s associations include Road Runner Sports and Persevere Coding Boot Camp.

Telemundo Arizona captured footage of the man moments after he was arrested that shows him sitting on a curb and at one point lying on his back while handcuffed.

Heike was stabbed ‘multiple times’, with police tracking down the suspect after finding his ‘DNA at the scene,’ CBS 5 reported.

Authorities have yet to release identity of the suspect. The man’s arrest comes after video clip showed a lone figure sprinting on the trail where her body was found.

The man was arrested at his home, less than a mile from the trail where Heike’s body was found. Police confirmed that the man taken into custody was the same man running in the footage.

The suspect is currently being questioned, with police planning to release his name once he is booked into jail according to AZCentral.

Random murder or did suspect know victim?

Sergeant Melissa Soliz said: ‘Detectives are serving a search warrant at the man’s apartment and he was taken into custody this evening at around 6.30pm.

‘Right now, he is the person that we believe to be responsible or in connection to the murder of Lauren Heike.

‘This is going to take a while for our detectives to sift through all this evidence, process it, collect it and hope to have some more answers later.

‘With this man taken into custody, I can tell you that he is the same person that was shown on the video clip that we shared with you all a few days ago.

‘With this information we hope that the community tonight can rest a little easier knowing that this person is off the streets.’

The police official didn’t confirm whether the suspect knew Heike but said more details are expected to be released on Friday.

Phoenix police homicide Lt. James Hester previously said in a Wednesday briefing that Heike was likely attacked from behind, calling the assailant’s behavior ‘heinous.’

The arrest comes a day after Heike’s mother, Laura Heike, pleaded with the public for the man’s whereabouts.

‘I know someone knows something and they can help us.’

Told the mother: ‘Somebody knows this person.’

‘Somebody wearing a backpack or a hoodie or whatever the video, it’s hard to tell, in a sunny hot day that person will stand out.

‘When you’ve done something, you’re going to be unusual.’

Heike’s father, Jeff Heike, added: ‘She was my little girl. I’m really going to miss her.

‘I know someone knows something and they can help us.’

Heike’s mother gave some insight into what her daughter’s last day was like.

‘She got up, talked to her friends. It was her day off, she got her coffee, and she went walking and she was happy, happy… that helps us a lot,’ Lana said.

‘We need people’s help to tell us what happened after that.’

Further details about the murder, including how Heike was killed or if a weapon was used, have not been released as police don’t want to harm the investigation.

Police have not revealed whether it was a random attack or if it was potentially someone Heike knew.

Heike’s boss, Brian Thorne of Troon North Golf Club, where she worked as a server, told local news outlets that their staff is shocked and saddened by her death. He described Heike as a lovely person and said this tragedy has been tough on everyone.

Heike had previously worked as an esthetician for Admire Medical Aesthetics in Washington.

Some have suggested that warning signs should be posted around the community in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing.

JUST IN: MCSO releases mugshot of 22-year-old Zion Teasley, accused in the murder of Lauren Heike: https://t.co/DfBGsagdix pic.twitter.com/uo7oDKzmMq — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 5, 2023

Police caution hikers and runners

Police have offered advice for hikers and said the safety of the community is their top priority.

‘The safety of our community is our top priority. We would like to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings. If a hike or walk is in your plans, do so with a partner. If you see something suspicious call police and be a good witness,’ police cautioned.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

A reward of up to $2,000 was offered for any information related to the case.